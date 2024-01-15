Body discovered in search for elderly man missing from Kerry Limerick border

The search for an elderly man missing from the Kerry Limerick border was stood down last evening following the discovery of a body.

73-year-old John McSweeney disappeared from his home in Athea on January 6th.

Over the past week, Gardaí, the Coast Guard, Civil Defence and other volunteer search organisations conducted searches in Athea, close to the Kerry Limerick border.

Advertisement

Gardaí say his remains have been located, and they’ve thanked the public and media for their assistance.