The funeral is taking place today of a man, originally from Kerry, who died in a farming accident in Cork.

Dan Enright who was from Ballydunlea, Tralee but lived in Rathcooney, Cork died last Wednesday.

It's understood he was repairing a roof on a farm in Cork when he suffered a fatal fall.

His requiem Mass is taking place today at 2pm at St Michael's Church, Upper Glanmire.