Funeral takes place of one of three killed in Lixnaw tragedy

Sep 14, 2021 12:09 By radiokerrynews
Funeral takes place of one of three killed in Lixnaw tragedy
PIC: Domnick Walsh Photography
The funeral took place yesterday of one of the family involved in a shooting in Lixnaw.

The bodies of 24-year-old Jamie O'Sullivan and his 56-year-old mother Eileen were found inside their home in Kilfeighney on Monday of last week.

Eileen's partner, 63-year-old Mossie, was found in a nearby field with a shotgun recovered close to his body.

The Irish Independent reports Mossie O’Sullivan’s funeral took place privately yesterday in Lixnaw, with no details being released in advance.

Jamie and Eileen O’Sullivan’s funerals will take place next week.

