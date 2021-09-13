Funeral arrangements announced for Lixnaw victims.

Funeral details have been announced for the family members killed in a shooting in Lixnaw last week.

The funerals of Eileen O Sullivan and her son Jamie are to take place on Monday September 20th, with requiem mass in St Michaels Church, Lixnaw followed by burial in Kilfeighney cemetry.

The family have appealled for privacy for the funerals. In lieu of flowers donations are being asked for the Irish Heart Foundation.

Advertisement

People are also being encouraged to use condolences pages as a way of offering their sympathies.

Details of Mossie O Sullivans funeral are not being made public.

Gardai are still investigating the 3 deaths and are continuing to appeal to anyone with any information that might assist their enquiry to come forward.