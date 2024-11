The funeral is to take place today of the young man killed in a South Kerry crash.

Sean Scanlon died following a single-vehicle collision at Kilurly, Ballinskelligs in the early hours of last Sunday morning.

Mr Scanlan, who was 24, passed away in University Hospital Kerry on Sunday.

Advertisement

His funeral mass takes place in St Michael the Archangel Church, Dungegan, Ballinskelligs this afternoon at 12.30.

Burial will take place afterwards in Kinnard Cemetery.