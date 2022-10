The funeral of a man, who was reported missing in North Kerry, will take place this morning (Oct 3rd).

33-year-old Donal Kennedy, who’s from Caherdavin in Limerick city, went missing from Ballybunion on Saturday night, September 24th.

Following extensive searches, which began on September 25th, Mr Kennedy's body was discovered at the mouth of the River Cashen.

Mr Kennedy’s Requiem Mass will take place in Christ The King Church, Caherdavin at 11.30am.