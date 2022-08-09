Advertisement
News

Funeral hears deaths of siblings in Ballybunion left community in shock

Aug 9, 2022 15:08 By radiokerrynews
Funeral hears deaths of siblings in Ballybunion left community in shock Funeral hears deaths of siblings in Ballybunion left community in shock
Pixabay
Share this article

The funeral mass of a brother and sister who drowned in Ballybunion last week, heard how their deaths have left the community in a state of shock and bewilderment.

Dessie Byrne and his sister Muriel Ericksson's mass took place together in Lecarrow, County Roscommon, this afternoon.

The brother and sister were on a family holiday together in Ballybunion when tragedy struck in the sea last week.

Advertisement

Speaking at his Dad's funeral mass today, Dean Byrne said it's been hard to come to terms with losing two family members:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus