Funeral hears deaths of siblings in Ballybunion left community in shock

The funeral mass of a brother and sister who drowned in Ballybunion last week, heard how their deaths have left the community in a state of shock and bewilderment.

Dessie Byrne and his sister Muriel Ericksson's mass took place together in Lecarrow, County Roscommon, this afternoon.

The brother and sister were on a family holiday together in Ballybunion when tragedy struck in the sea last week.

Speaking at his Dad's funeral mass today, Dean Byrne said it's been hard to come to terms with losing two family members: