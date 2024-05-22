The Irish Association of Funeral Directors has told its members to be vigilant after a scam involving a Kerry funeral recently.

In this incident in Kerry, scammers set up a Facebook page, used photos of the deceased, and purported to have a link to live stream a private funeral ceremony.

It’s understood a number of people followed the link and entered personal information, and had to then cancel their bank cards.

The Irish Association of Funeral Directors has condemned the use of grief by scammers to make money.

The Association’s PRO, John Mark Griffin, says funeral directors will never ask people for payment or personal information to watch a funeral.