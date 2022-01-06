Funding announced for rural regeneration projects in Killorglin and Listowel

Over €1.6 million in funding has been announced for rural regeneration projects in Listowel and Killorglin.

The funding, under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund (RRDF), is being invested in projects that will rejuvenate town centres, drive economic growth and footfall, combat dereliction, develop pedestrian zones and outdoor spaces and boost tourism in Rural Ireland.

The allocations have been welcomed by Minister Norma Foley and Deputy Brendan Griffin.

Under the scheme Killorglin Town centre will receive €961,800 to resource the renovation of a key building into a multifunctional hub for tourism, education, training and co-working purposes. The funding also provides for the transformation of a derelict former courthouse into a heritage and cultural centre.

Funding of just over €729,000 is allocated to the Listowel 'Where Story Begins' project to prepare plans for the renewal of the town square and the provision of a multifunctional co-working, tourism, heritage and cultural building. This funding will also assist in the connection of the North Kerry Greenway into the heart of the town.

The funding will bring these projects through the development stage and to the point where they are ready to commence works.