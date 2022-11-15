Friend of Kerry woman who died of cervical cancer wants open disclosure candour bill for health passed

A Kerry woman, who lost her friend to cervical cancer, wants the open disclosure candour bill for health to be passed.

Julí Ní Mhaoileoin from Dingle, was a friend of Emma Mhic Mhathúna who lived in West Kerry and died of cervical cancer age 37 in 2018.

She says she was saddened to hear of the death of Vicky Phelan yesterday and extends her sympathies to her family and friends.

Ms Phelan exposed the cervical cancer screening scandal and the health service failures that affected hundreds of women like her and Emma Mhic Mhathúna.

The open disclosure candour bill for health requires mandatory open disclosure of serious patient safety incidents.

Julí Ní Mhaoileoin says she hopes the Government will act on this bill to honour Vicky’s legacy:

Books of Condolence for the late Vicky Phelan will open in Kerry.

They’ll open at lunchtime today at the County Buildings in Tralee and Killarney Town Hall.

Books of Condolence will also be available at Listowel and Tralee Prince’s Quay Municipal District offices from 9am tomorrow.