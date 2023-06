There will be free walk in health checks for men in Kerry as part of Men's Health Week.

Health professionals will be available at Kenmare Mart tomorrow and at Iveragh Mart in Cahersiveen on Tuesday.

Both events will run from 10am until 2pm and no appointment is needed.

There will also be free health checks in pharmacies in Cahersiveen, Kenmare, Waterville and Sneem throughout the week.

Councillor Dan McCarthy explains the benefit of this set up.