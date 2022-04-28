Advertisement
News

Free period products in Kerry as part of national pilot scheme

Apr 28, 2022 11:04 By radiokerrynews
Free period products in Kerry as part of national pilot scheme Free period products in Kerry as part of national pilot scheme
Share this article

A pilot scheme for free period products in Kerry will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell, told councillors that over €22,000 (€22,450) had been allocated by the Department of Health to trial the pilot project in Kerry.

The council will look to provide free period products in the bathrooms of eight publicly accessible council buildings, as part of a one-year project.

Advertisement

The pilot projects across local authorities will inform the costs and logistics of the Free Provision of Period Products Bill 2021.

Ms Murrell said the council’s Facilities Management Unit will advance the pilot scheme in the coming weeks.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus