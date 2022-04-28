Free period products in Kerry as part of national pilot scheme

A pilot scheme for free period products in Kerry will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell, told councillors that over €22,000 (€22,450) had been allocated by the Department of Health to trial the pilot project in Kerry.

The council will look to provide free period products in the bathrooms of eight publicly accessible council buildings, as part of a one-year project.

The pilot projects across local authorities will inform the costs and logistics of the Free Provision of Period Products Bill 2021.

Ms Murrell said the council’s Facilities Management Unit will advance the pilot scheme in the coming weeks.