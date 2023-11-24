Free parking arrangements announced for festive period in Kerry

The council has announced arrangements for free parking around the county for the Christmas period.

Each year there is limited free parking in Tralee, Killarney and Listowel in an effort to encourage people to shop locally and support local businesses in the run up to Christmas.

These free parking arrangements will be in place from December 4th to 31st in all three towns.

Advertisement

In Listowel, there’ll be free on-street parking subject to a two-hour limit all day every day, with free unlimited parking continuing in all off-street car parks throughout the period.

In Tralee, there will be free parking, subject to a two-hour limit, in all council-owned car parks between 9.30am and 2.00pm each day.

In Killarney, free parking, which is also subject to a two-hour limit, will be available between 9.30am and 2pm in the Glebe Car Park, Fair Hill Car Park, and the Upper and Lower New Street car parks.

Advertisement

A parking charge of just €2 per day will apply in the Rock Road, High Street and Lewis Road car parks in Killarney.