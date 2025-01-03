Free financial help available for anyone in debt after Christmas

Anyone who overspent in the run-up to Christmas and is starting the new year with crippling debts, is being urged to contact MABS in Kerry, before the issue becomes overwhelming.

The Money Advice and Budgeting Service always sees a surge in the number of new clients every January, according to spokesman Eamon Foley.

In January of 2023, 38 new clients in Kerry sought help with debt, much of it accrued during the run-up to Christmas.

Whether it's unpaid bills, maxed-out credit cards or other forms of debt, Mr Foley says free financial help is just a phonecall away: