Free events for children taking place in Kerry over the next few days

A series of free events, for children aged between 5 to 17, have been organised for National Play Day which begins today at a number of locations in Kerry.

The play sessions are being delivered by forest therapy providers and take place outdoors in areas of woodland focusing on nature based activities.

Events are taking place in Kenmare, Tralee, Listowel, Dingle, Cahirciveen and Killarney over the next three days.

Advertisement

The aim of National Play Day is to promote play opportunities for children and young people all across the country, with this year’s theme being Playful Communities