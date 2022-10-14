Fourth man arrested as part of Thomas Dooley murder investigation released without charge

A man who was arrested as part of the investigation into the fatal assault of Thomas Dooley in Tralee, has been released without charge.

Thomas Dooley, who was 43 and from Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane in Killarney, was fatally stabbed before 12 noon on Wednesday last week at Rath Cemetery, Tralee where a funeral had been taking place.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested as part of the investigation on Wednesday; he was the fourth person to be arrested as part of the investigation.

Advertisement

He has been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The local investigation team has been assisted by specialist investigators attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The victim’s brother, 35-year-old Patrick Dooley of 33 Arbutus Grove, Killarney and his cousin, Thomas Dooley who's aged 41, with an address at Bay 10, Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road, Cork have both been charged with Thomas Dooley's murder.

Advertisement

Another man, aged in his 40s, who was the third man to be arrested as part of the investigation, was also released without charge; a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.