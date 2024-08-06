Four white-tailed eagle chicks released at Killarney National Park

Four white-tailed eagle chicks are being released at Killarney National Park today.

These birds were released as part of the second phase of the reintroduction programme which began in 2007.

In total, 27 white-tailed eagle chicks are being released this year as part of the National Parks and Wildlife Service’s reintroduction programme.

The first four of the 27 birds were released at Killarney National Park today by Tánaiste Michéal Martin and Minister for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan.

All of the chicks are fitted with satellite tags so that their movements can be tracked as they disperse and establish in new areas.

The NPWS says the chicks are vulnerable to external factors such as adverse weather conditions, avian influenza and disease, and illegal poisonings.

Divisional Manager NPWS at Killarney National Park, Eamonn Meskell says the park provides the perfect nesting habitat, with its old, tall oak and pine trees, quiet surroundings and an ample supply of fish available in the lakes for their survival.

The NPWS says the ongoing monitoring and tracking of the birds indicates that they are nesting and breeding in various locations around Ireland.

Speaking at Killarney National Park, the Tánaiste said the white-tailed eagle is an important part of our biodiversity and heritage. Their reappearance in our skies is a source of wonder and interest for local and international visitors to Kerry.

Meanwhile, Minister Malcolm Noonan said Killarney is a special place for the white-tailed eagle, as this year two chicks have successfully fledged for the fourth year in a row in Killarney National Park.

Photos by Valerie O'Sullivan