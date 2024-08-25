Four vacant pubs to be converted into Kerry homes

Four vacant pubs are set to be redeveloped to create new homes in Kerry.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has published figures which show that the local authority has identified four pubs which are suitable to be converted into 11 residential units.

Nationally, almost 300 homes will be created from the scheme which will see 100 commercial premises being converted to tackle the housing crisis in the country.

These notifications have the potential to result in 2,716 new homes across the country.