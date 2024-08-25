Advertisement
News

Four vacant pubs to be converted into Kerry homes

Aug 25, 2024 15:28 By radiokerrynews
Four vacant pubs to be converted into Kerry homes
Share this article

Four vacant pubs are set to be redeveloped to create new homes in Kerry.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has published figures which show that the local authority has identified four pubs which are suitable to be converted into 11 residential units.

Nationally, almost 300 homes will be created from the scheme which will see 100 commercial premises being converted to tackle the housing crisis in the country.

Advertisement

These notifications have the potential to result in 2,716 new homes across the country.

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Flesk Valley Rowing Club wins SPAR's Stay in the Game competition
Advertisement
Kerry County Council to temporary close mid Kerry road tomorrow
Pensioners cycling across Ireland for Epilepsy charity
Advertisement

Recommended

100% For Liverpool With Slot's First Home Win
Chelsea Score Six In Chaotic Visit To Wolves
Sun Shines On Cahersiveen Horse & Pony Races
Laune Rangers Outscore Fossa In Second Half To Reach Intermediate Final
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus