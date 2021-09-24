Advertisement
Four projects launched at Firies National School

Sep 24, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Minister for Education Norma Foley opened four new projects at Firies National School today.

She visited the school to launch an all-weather pitch, a sensory courtyard, a school extension which consists of a new classroom, two special education rooms, a staff room and principal's office.

A community playground was also launched today.

The event was attended by Kerry's five TDs, as well as county councillors and representatives from local bodies.

Principal of Firies National School Claire Doyle says it was a great day for the school and community.

 

