Four organisations are Kerry winners in National Lottery Good Causes Awards

Four Kerry organisations have been announced as county winners in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2022.

The awards honour and showcase projects, clubs, and individuals in local communities across Ireland.

The Kerry winners are Recovery Haven Kerry in the health and wellbeing category, and Ardfert Community Council for sport.

Advertisement

Castlegregory Community Golf Course Association is the Kerry winner of the youth category, and the county community winner is Killarney Immigrant Support Centre.

The county finalists will now compete for a place in the national finals, the judging for which takes place in June.