Four major outdoor recreation projects in Kerry will get funding under a one million euro package for in the county.

Minister for Rural Affairs, Heather Humphreys announced the Outdoor Recreational Infrastructure Scheme grants this morning.

Almost half a million euro in funding has been announced for the Kilderry Looped Amenity Walk in Milltown.

Advertisement

The 445,000 euro project (€445,140) will connect Milltown to the existing amenity walk at Kilderry Wood by footpath and walking path.

The proposed project includes a 1.5km long tarmac walkway from the viewing area to the George McAuliffe roundabout, a 620m footpath link from the roundabout to entrance to the wood, two bike racks, eight accessible benches, and two accessible parking bays.

The ORIS funding also includes a 200,000 euro extension to Ballyseedy Wood Amenity trail and 200,000 euro of repairs to the jarvey lane and the 1 kilometre pedestrian/cyclist surface between Killarney town and the main entrance to Killarney National Park,

Advertisement

198,000 euro has been granted three Blue Flag beaches: Ballinskelligs, Banna and Rossbeigh beaches.

The beachside facilities include cycle stands, seating, picnic areas, drinking fountains, showers and lifeguard facilities.

Welcoming the announcement, Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley says the projects "will hugely benefit the health and well-being of people of all ages" and attract "visitors to our towns and villages.

Advertisement

Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin also hailed the funding saying “Kilderry is … one of Kerry’s real hidden gems" and that "before leaving politics, this is one of the projects that [he] really wanted to see happen