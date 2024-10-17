Four Kerry winners in this years Georgina Campbell Awards

Four businesses in Kerry were successful in this years Georgina Campbell Irish Food & Hospitality Awards.

As the longest-running independent hospitality awards in Ireland, the annual Georgina Campbell Guides Awards are highly sought after. All winners are chosen based on the findings of an annual assessment. This year, the great benefits of regional collaborations in creating hubs of excellence around the country are especially recognised, along with the increased importance placed by the food and hospitality sector on sustainability and supporting Irish producers - who are celebrated in a special category of the awards as providing the foundation of all of our good food.

Teach de Broc in Ballybunion took home an award in the small stay category.

QC’s Seafood Restaurant in the Quinlan & Cooke Boutique Townhouse in Caherciveen took home the award for Seafood restaurant of the year.

Castlewood House in Dingle took home an Irish breakfast award for its Guest house.

And, finally Sheen Falls Lodge has been awarded the 5 Star, Hotel of the Year award.