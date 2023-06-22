Four Kerry winners at Irish Hospitality Awards

The were four Kerry winners at the Irish Hospitality Awards 2023.

They were announced at an event in Dublin, where top professionals from the industry gathered to celebrate their achievements.

Kerry had 27 finalists up for awards, and four took home honours:

The Bed & Breakfast of the Year award went to O’Sheas Ceol Na Habhann B&B, Kenmare.

Jumbo’s Family Restaurant, Listowel was named Best Family Dining Restaurant.

The Resort Hotel of the Year title went to Parknasilla Resort and Spa.

Killaran House, Killarney was named Romantic Hotel of the Year.