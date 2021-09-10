Advertisement
Four Kerry companies named in Best Managed Companies Awards

Sep 10, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Four Kerry companies named in Best Managed Companies Awards
The Ard Ri Group are named in the Best Managed Companies 2021. Pictured are Neil Fitzgibbon, Christine Ahern, Paul Fitzgibbon, Tracey Mangan, Paddy Kelly, Amie Kavanagh, Richard Sharp.
A Listowel company has been named in Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards for the seventh year in a row.

The H2 Group owns and operates a network of Spar Convenience Stores and Service Stations across Ireland, including two in Listowel.

It’s been named among 12 companies awarded the Platinum Standard at Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards 2021, requalifying for their seventh consecutive year.

Among the other companies requalifying this year are three from Kerry - Fexco, the Garvey Group, and the Ard Rí Group.

There are now 139 companies recognised as Ireland’s Best Managed Companies.

The programme is led by Deloitte Ireland, in association with Bank of Ireland.

