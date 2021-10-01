Advertisement
News

Four injured in car crash outside Muckross House in Killarney

Oct 1, 2021 09:10 By radiokerrynews
Four injured in car crash outside Muckross House in Killarney Four injured in car crash outside Muckross House in Killarney
Share this article

Four young people were taken to hospital last night following a car crash on the grounds of Muckross House in Killarney.

The single-vehicle collision occurred around 20 past 8 last night, on the avenue leading to Muckross House in Killarney National Park.

All four were taken to University Hospital Kerry with what's believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Advertisement

A number of units of Killarney fire service attended the scene as well as Gardai.

The road into Muckross House remains closed this morning and a Garda investigation is underway.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus