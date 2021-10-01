Four injured in car crash outside Muckross House in Killarney

Four young people were taken to hospital last night following a car crash on the grounds of Muckross House in Killarney.

The single-vehicle collision occurred around 20 past 8 last night, on the avenue leading to Muckross House in Killarney National Park.

All four were taken to University Hospital Kerry with what's believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

A number of units of Killarney fire service attended the scene as well as Gardai.

The road into Muckross House remains closed this morning and a Garda investigation is underway.