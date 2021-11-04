Advertisement
Four different state bodies need to be consulted about Ardfert Cathedral lights

Nov 4, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
A councillor says needing to consult four different state departments about reinstalling lights at Ardfert Cathedral is convoluted and ridiculous.

Sinn Féin Cllr Deirdre Ferris told the Tralee Municipal District meeting she's been emailing the relevant bodies for the past year to fix the lights.

She said in order for the lights to be reinstated by the OPW, which manages the site, it must also consult with the National Monuments Office, National Graves Association and the State Archaeologist.

Kerry County Council says the lighting of Ardfert Cathedral is wholly the responsibility of the OPW and it has highlighted the issue to it.

 

