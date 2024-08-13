Advertisement
Four children rescued off Derrynane after getting caught in rip current

Aug 13, 2024 17:41 By radiokerrynews
Four children rescued off Derrynane after getting caught in rip current
Four children were rescued from the water off Derrynane this afternoon after they got caught in rip currents.

It happened at around 1.20pm, when a member of the public raised the alarm after spotting the children in difficulty in the sea.

Valentia Coastguard immediately tasked both Rescue Helicopter 115, and the Derrynane Inshore Rescue boat.

However, a lifeguard was able to reach the children in the meantime and bring them to safety.

The ages of the children involved is not known; it's understood none of them needed medical attention.

A spokesman for Valentia Coastguard said the children were understandably shaken by the incident.

