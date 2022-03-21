Former minister calls for government support to bring Annals of Inisfallen back to Killarney

A former minister is calling for government support to bring the Annals of Inisfallen back to Killarney.

The historical manuscript, dating from the 11th century, was written mainly on Inisfallen Island on Lough Leane in Killarney.

It’s now housed in the Bodleian Library in Oxford University in England.

There have been previous attempts to bring the manuscript back to Killarney on a permanent basis, but they never materialised.

Former minister, Jimmy Deenihan, is now President of the Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society.

He believes Killarney House or Muckross House could be suitable locations for the manuscript, and says government backing is needed to push forward with the request.

