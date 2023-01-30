Advertisement
Former Kerry judge to be sued for allegedly abusing his position

Jan 30, 2023 08:01 By radiokerrynews
Former Kerry judge to be sued for allegedly abusing his position
A former Kerry judge is to face court proceedings for allegedly abusing his position to pursue a vulnerable woman.

 

According to today's Irish Independent, proceedings will be issued in the next fortnight against Judge James O'Connor, the Courts Service, the Justice Minister and the Attorney General.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy claimed in the Dáil in 2021 that Judge O'Connor inappropriately pursued a woman, who had appeared before him in a family law matter.

 

James O'Connor, who is now 70, retired in 2018 after his application to stay on the bench for a further year, was refused.

