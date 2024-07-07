A former Kerry footballer and government minister is among the people paying tribute to double All-Ireland winning football manager John O'Mahony.

He has died aged 71.

His career saw him guide Galway's footballers to All-Ireland success in 1998 and 2001, while also winning a number of Connacht titles with Leitrim and his native Mayo.

Advertisement

He went on to serve as a Fine Gael TD and senator, with Taoiseach Simon Harris describing him as a "leader", who "delivered at the highest levels" and "made people believe in their own abilities".

Former Fine Gael TD and Kerry footballer, Jimmy Deenihan says John O'Mahony was highly regarded by all his peers: