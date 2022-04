A former head of the Garda Cold Case Unit believes the Kerry babies' case will eventually be solved.

It comes on the 38th anniversary of the discovery of a newborn boy's body on a beach in Cahersiveen.

'Baby John' was stabbed 28 times - and neither the mother or the child's killer have even been found.

The child's remains were exhumed last year, and retired detective sergeant, Alan Bailey, believes that could prove crucial.