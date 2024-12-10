Advertisement
Former Chief Superintendent receives Kerry Heritage Award 2024

Dec 10, 2024 08:30 By radiokerrynews
Photo by Michelle Breen Crean
A former chief superintendent and renowned historian has received the Kerry Heritage Award 2024.

This award is presented annually and recognises individuals who have made a significant contribution to the society or history in Kerry.

Cork native and former chief superintendent of An Garda Síochána in Kerry, Donal O'Sullivan was presented with the award recently.

President of the Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society, Tony Bergin said Mr O’Sullivan has contributed significantly to Kerry history through his research, lectures and books.

