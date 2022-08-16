Foreshore licence sought for site investigation in Tralee

A foreshore licence is being sought for marine investigative surveys off the Kerry and Clare coast.

Mainstream Renewable Power applied to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage to allow site investigation for part of a proposed windfarm investigation area.

The company is aiming to carry out surveys to determine where infrastructure could be located.

It comes as the company has today announced the creation of 100 jobs in Dublin.

Mainstream Renewable Power is a renewable energy developer specialising in the development of onshore and offshore wind and solar projects.

The company has applied for an off shore license in Tralee.

The Tralee foreshore license application area is 2,201 square kilometer and covers the proposed cable investigation area.

The site investigation area under consideration has a potential output of 1.5 – 2.5 giga watt.

No permanent structures are to be erected on the foreshore.

However, up to three Floating lidar Systems, which takes offshore wind measurements, will be moored to the seabed for a duration of 12 to 26 months and will be powered by solar panels.

Up to three acoustic doppler current profiles, which is a device that uses sound waves to measure the speed and direction of currents, will be deployed on the seafloor for a minimum of 30 days.

The energy developer will carry out investigation works; these include geophysical surveys, geotechnical investigation, intertidal bird surveys and aerial surveys.

More information can be found here:

https://www.gov.ie/en/foreshore-notice/7a227-mainstream-renewable-power-ltd-site-investigations-off-tralee/