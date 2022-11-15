Advertisement
Food Share Kerry sees 300 percent rise in demand for its help

Nov 15, 2022 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Food Share Kerry sees 300 percent rise in demand for its help
Kerry's only Food Bank has seen a 300 percent increase in demand for help in recent weeks, as the cost of living crisis escalates .

Food Share Kerry, based at the Monavalley Industrial Estate, distributes food to 35 core organisations in communities throughout the county.

They rely heavily on corporate donations, and on local businesses who donate unsold, edible food.

Manager of the organisation Courtney Sheehy estimates there are 20,000 people living in food povery in Kerry at the moment.

She appealed to local businesses to lend their support, adding that the need was never greater:

Anyone who wishes to contact Food Share Kerry, can phone (085) 881 3001.

Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

