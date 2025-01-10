Flu cases in Kerry expected to peak in the next week or two

Doctors in Kerry expect flu cases to peak in the area in the next week or two.

That's according to Specialist Registrar in Public Health at HSE South West, Dr Tessa O'Gorman.

She was speaking as the HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) reports 7 people died and 956 were hospitalised with flu in the week to the 4th January.

Advertisement

Influenza activity is expected to remain at very high levels throughout January according to the HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre, with 87 being officially diagnosed in Kerry that week.

The executive is urging all those eligible for the free winter flu and covid vaccines, to get them, to protect themselves and their family and friends from the worst impacts of the viruses.

Dr Tessa O'Gorman says for most people theses infections are unpleasant but relatively mild, but very young children, older people, and those with underlying medical conditions, they can be very serious:

Advertisement

They say vaccination is the best protection against infections, and that it's not too late to get the flu jab.

Flu vaccination is available to eligible patients at participating GPs and pharmacies.

Advertisement

The COVID-19 booster is also available at the same time to those eligible.

See www.hse.ie/flu for more information.

The Health Service Executive says to protect the vulnerable adults and children in our lives, and to support our health and care services, it is important we do everything possible to reduce the risk of spread of infection.

Advertisement

It recommends a few things to protect ourselves and those who are most vulnerable in our communities:

Staying at home when you are unwell

Avoiding people with symptoms

Washing your hands regularly

Covering coughs and sneezes

If you feel unwell, with symptoms which could be flu or another respiratory infection, do not visit hospitals, care homes or vulnerable older or very young people until you are well for at least 48 hours

Advertisement

During the Winter season, they recommend checking-in with more vulnerable family, friends and neighbours.