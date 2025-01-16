Minister for Education Norma Foley has announced that initial project approval has been given for a St Francis' Special School, Beaufort.

The school for children with additional needs will get five new classrooms, a sensory room, a music room, a cookery room and a withdrawal room.

St Francis' Special School will also be retrofitted and upgraded to a Building Energy Rating of B with renewable heating.

Advertisement

Fianna Fáil TD Michael Cahill has welcomed the news which is part of a national increased investment in special education, including the approval of 16 new special schools and the doubling of special classes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement