Five new classrooms part of upgrade for St Francis' Special School, Beaufort

Jan 16, 2025 08:47 By radiokerrynews
Five new classrooms part of upgrade for St Francis' Special School, Beaufort
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry
Minister for Education Norma Foley has announced that initial project approval has been given for a St Francis' Special School, Beaufort.

The school for children with additional needs will get five new classrooms, a sensory room, a music room, a cookery room and a withdrawal room.

St Francis' Special School will also be retrofitted and upgraded to a Building Energy Rating of B with renewable heating.

Fianna Fáil TD Michael Cahill has welcomed the news which is part of a national increased investment in special education, including the approval of 16 new special schools and the doubling of special classes.

 

 

