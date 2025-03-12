Advertisement
Five Kerry nominees for the IMRO Live Music Venue of the Year Awards 2025

Mar 12, 2025 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Five Kerry nominees have been shortlisted in the IMRO Live Music Venue of the Year Awards 2025.

The awards recognise Irish venues that deliver the very best standards in live music entertainment.

Mike The Pies, Listowel, has been nominated for the IMRO Munster Live Venue of The Year; while it's also shortlisted for Overall IMRO Live Music Venue of The Year Award, which is open to public vote.

Other Voices, Dingle has been shortlisted in two categories - Small Music Festival of the Year Award – and in the Festival Tech Crew of the Year category.

The INEC Killarney is in the running for the Venue Tech Crew of the Year Award.

Voting for the Overall Venue Award is open until Sunday March 23rd, with the awards ceremony taking place in The Sugar Club in Dublin on March 25th

To vote click here https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/imrovenueawards.

 

