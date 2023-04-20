Advertisement
Five Kerry hubs taking part in showcase event

Apr 20, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Five Kerry hubs taking part in showcase event
Five Kerry hubs will take part in an event in Killorglin next week to showcase their facilities.

It’s part of the national Connected Hubs Showcase Day next Wednesday (Aoril 26th).

The hubs in Farranfore, Dingle, Killarney, Sneem and Killorglin will take part in the event in the RDI Hub in Killorglin from 11am to 12pm.

It’ll give people a chance to hear what each hub offers and how they might be suited to people considering relocating to Kerry and remote workers.

Programme manager with the RDI Hub, Maeve Lyons says it’ll provide a great opportunity for people to see what’s available here and what can be done in Kerry:

You can register for this event here.

