Five Kerry enterprises granted funding under national scheme

Dec 12, 2021 12:12 By radiokerrynews
Five Kerry enterprises have been granted funding under a national scheme.

The Regional Enterprise Transition scheme aims to support businesses and encourage entrepreneurial activity, particularly in areas affected by the COVID pandemic.

The five Kerry companies awarded funding are: AgriTech Centre of Excellence, Firies Business Hub, Mol Teic Kerry, RDI Hub Company Killorglin and Sneem Innovation and Technology Services.

Minister for Education and Kerry TD Norma Foley is welcoming the announcement, saying those five enterprises provide examples of excellence and sustainability throughout the county.

The funding amounts were not given at this stage.

