There were five convictions for illegal dumping in the county during 2021.

Kerry County Council says that, during the period January-November, there were 115 fines issued, with 49 being paid so far.

This is similar to the rate of payment on 2020's fines.

Ten prosecutions for littering were pursued last year, with five convictions being handed down by the courts.

The number of reports of littering decreased last year, by around 10% to 1,076.