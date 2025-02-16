First-time local representative says council is letting money slip through its fingers

A first-time local representative say Kerry County Council is letting money slip through its fingers.

Councillor Angie Baily implored the local authority to hire a European funding officer, specifically responsible for applying for EU funding for Kerry projects.

Council management replied that they are considering this as part of their workforce planning and the development of the corporate plan.

Cllr Bailey appealed to management to hire the officer immediately, adding it should be given more than just consideration.

Councillor Podge Foley proposed a similar motion saying he would like to use EU funding to build a pier in Cromane.

Cllr Bailey gave examples of other local authorities which, she said, had successfully hired European funding officers.

She spoke about Donegal County Council, which has two officers who got the council involved in the €1.5 million COPOWER project to create community-based, virtual power plants.

They are also part of the €1.4 million ShareRES project, which helps communities generate, share, and sell electricity.

Cllr Bailey explained that the European Programme Support Office (EPSO) in Dublin City Council helps monitor EU funding opportunities, which could benefit Dublin.

It then makes different council departments aware of the available EU funding and helps them prepare applications.

She believes this proves there is huge room for improvement by Kerry County Council proactively identifying and perusing funding opportunities.

Cllr Bailey said the council should ensure Kerry gets every possible benefit of EU membership.

She also said she is willing to dedicate as much time as needed to support any officer hired.

Seconding Cllr Bailey’s motion, Cllr. Deirdre Ferris said she is aware of one Tralee community project which drew down European funding, but couldn't get help from Kerry County Council.

Instead, Limerick City and County Council helped with the application.

Cllr Ferris said Ireland has the lowest draw down rate of cohesion funding for waste water treatment in the EU.

She said there also are funds for coastal structure works under the climate change cohesion fund, which Kerry is missing.

Kerry County Council’s new CEO, Fearghal Reidy, suggested councillors include the appointment of an EU funding officer in the next corporate and framework plans.