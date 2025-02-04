Kerry County Councillor feels he has solution to where pier could be located in Cromane

A Kerry County Councillor feels he has a solution as to where a pier could be located in Cromane.

The issue of a pier or landing facility for local fishermen in Cromane has been a long-standing issue.

Independent councillor Podge Foley tabled a motion at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting, calling on Kerry County Council to provide assistance and advice on sourcing funding for Cromane pier.

Advertisement

Cllr Podge Foley told the meeting that Cromane is one of the busiest bays in the country with millions and millions of shellfish coming out of it each year, yet the area still doesn’t have a pier.

He told the meeting the issue has been ongoing for 25 years, but he feels he has a solution to the positioning of the pier, as well as the issues faced by previous objectors to the project.

In response to his motion, Kerry County Council stated it has previously engaged with local stakeholders and the department in relation to Cromane pier and the improvement of the access road to the fishery, which was agreed as the necessary first step.

Advertisement

The council says it wasn’t possible to reach local agreement that would facilitate improvements to the road.

The council says it has subsequently written to a group representing fishing interests outlining its continued commitment to carrying out the road improvements if consensus can be reached locally.

Kerry County Council says it remains available to assist in any further discussions that could lead to a source of funding to facilitate the advancement of a proposal regarding a landing facility.

Advertisement

Independent councillor Johnny Healy-Rae says finding a way forward would be very important and he supported the motion.

He says the issue has been going on for more than 25 years and anything that can be done should be done.