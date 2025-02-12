First stage of major postcard digitisation project in Kerry completed

The first stage of a major postcard digitisation project by Kerry Library and the Kerry County Council Heritage Office has been completed.

A large selection of the library’s collection of old postcards has been digitised to make them accessible to as wide an audience as possible.

The postcards, showing scenes from nineteenth- and twentieth-century Kerry, can now be viewed online.

Additional material will be added over time.

The Kerry Library Archives says it is interested in receiving postcard donations, either permanently or as part of an agreement to digitise them before returning them.

This initial stage of the project was funded under the County Heritage Plan grant scheme by the Heritage Council and supported by Kerry County Council.

For more information, go to kerrylibrary.ie/kerry-library-postcard-collection.html.