Advertisement
News

First stage of major postcard digitisation project in Kerry completed

Feb 12, 2025 09:10 By radiokerrynews
First stage of major postcard digitisation project in Kerry completed
Share this article

The first stage of a major postcard digitisation project by Kerry Library and the Kerry County Council Heritage Office has been completed.

A large selection of the library’s collection of old postcards has been digitised to make them accessible to as wide an audience as possible.

The postcards, showing scenes from nineteenth- and twentieth-century Kerry, can now be viewed online.

Advertisement

Additional material will be added over time.

The Kerry Library Archives says it is interested in receiving postcard donations, either permanently or as part of an agreement to digitise them before returning them.

This initial stage of the project was funded under the County Heritage Plan grant scheme by the Heritage Council and supported by Kerry County Council.

Advertisement

For more information, go to kerrylibrary.ie/kerry-library-postcard-collection.html.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tralee woman pleads guilty to drawing late mother's pension
Advertisement
Samantha Cookes pleads guilty to stealing €60,000 from Department of Social Protection
Former Kerry TD becomes public affairs advisor at international PR agency
Advertisement

Recommended

Tralee woman pleads guilty to drawing late mother's pension
Samantha Cookes pleads guilty to stealing €60,000 from Department of Social Protection
Sam Kerr found not guilty
Sinn Féin call on UK government to stop "dragging their heels" on funding redevelopment of Casement Park
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus