Photograph of Kerry and Irish revolutionary barrister, politician and judge presented to Kerry Library

Nov 15, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Photograph of Kerry and Irish revolutionary barrister, politician and judge presented to Kerry Library
Presentation of Fionán Lynch photograph to Caherciveen Library (from left) Professor Maurice Bric [Director, Daniel O’Connell Summer School, Cahersiveen], Professor Tim Lynch, Tommy O’Connor [Kerry County Librarian] and Jimmy Deenihan.
A framed photograph of an Irish revolutionary, barrister, politician and judge has been presented to Kerry Library.

The photograph of Fionán Lynch includes a bi-lingual account of his life and it will be placed on permanent display at Caherciveen library.

Fionán Lynch was a Sinn Féin TD for South Kerry in 1918 and for Kerry-Limerick West in 1921.

He was involved in the Treaty negotiations and later became Minister for Education in the provisional government.

Post Civil War, Fionán Lynch served in the national army and was later elected a Cumann na nGaedheal TD.

He was Minister for Fisheries from 1922-28 and Minister for Lands and Fisheries 1928 -1932. In 1931, he qualified as a barrister and served as Leas Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil until 1939.

He retired from politics in 1944 to concentrate on his legal practice and was subsequently appointed Circuit Court judge in the northwest district, retiring from the bench in 1959.

Mr Lynch died suddenly at his home in county Dublin on June 3rd, 1966 - he was 77.

His papers are on permanent loan to the Kerry Library archives.

The image of Mr Lynch was presented by his grandnephew Professor Tim Lynch to the County Librarian Tommy O’Connor.

