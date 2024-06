The first Sinn Féin councillor in Dingle was elected over the weekend.

Robert Brosnan from Lispole was elected after the fourth count in the Corca Dhuibhne electoral area.

The Sinn Féin candidate said it was a good breakthrough for the party on the peninsula.

His win was a bright spot for the party whose performance nationally in the local elections did not match expectations.

Robert Brosnan said maybe ambitions need to be tempered.