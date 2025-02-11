Advertisement
Fire fighters spent over seven hours battling gorse fire in South Kerry

Feb 11, 2025 17:16 By radiokerrynews
Fire fighters spent over seven hours battling gorse fire in South Kerry
Image by photgrapher Alan Landers
Fire fighters spent over seven hours battling a gorse fire in South Kerry last night.

It’s understood the fire broke out in the early afternoon in the Castlequin and Cloghanelinaghan areas of Cahersiveen.

The fire service was called to control the fire and members of the Cahersiveen and Killorglin crews attended the scene just after 9.30pm.

The fire serve remained at the scene keeping the fire under control until almost 5am.

Local resident Alan Landers says the fire looked intimidating.

He praised the fire fighters who he says worked tirelessly to ensure the fire didn’t threaten local homes:

Image by photgrapher Alan Landers
Image by photgrapher Alan Landers

Image by photgrapher Alan Landers
