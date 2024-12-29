Advertisement
News

73% decrease in number of gorse fires attended by Kerry Fire Service in 2024

Dec 29, 2024 12:37 By radiokerrynews
73% decrease in number of gorse fires attended by Kerry Fire Service in 2024
Share this article

The number of gorse fire call-outs dropped by almost three quarters this year, according the Kerry Fire Service.

The service responded to 46 gorse fires between January and early December; this is down for the same period last year where there were 169 gorse fire call-outs.

This represents an 73% decrease.

Advertisement

The Kerry Fire Service experienced a 12% decrease in mobilisations this year, compared to the same period last year.

Instances of chimney fires increased in 2024 by approximately 12% when compared to last year.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry TD’s asked over 1,500 Dáil questions in 2024
Advertisement
Gardaí in Kerry dealing with 18 active missing person cases in the county
Visiting restrictions in UHK following surge in illnesses
Advertisement

Recommended

St Brendan's crowned NK Under 21 Hurling Champions
Abbeyfeale Coursing Day 2 - Updates
Gardaí in Kerry dealing with 18 active missing person cases in the county
Kerry TD’s asked over 1,500 Dáil questions in 2024
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus