73% decrease in number of gorse fires attended by Kerry Fire Service in 2024

The number of gorse fire call-outs dropped by almost three quarters this year, according the Kerry Fire Service.

The service responded to 46 gorse fires between January and early December; this is down for the same period last year where there were 169 gorse fire call-outs.

This represents an 73% decrease.

Advertisement

The Kerry Fire Service experienced a 12% decrease in mobilisations this year, compared to the same period last year.

Instances of chimney fires increased in 2024 by approximately 12% when compared to last year.