Almost 40% drop in number of fires attended by Kerry Fire Service in first eight months of year

There has been an almost 40% drop in the number of fires attended by the Kerry Fire Service during first eight months of the year.

That’s according to figures compiled the by Kerry Fire Service.

These figures outline the numbers and types of call-outs the service attends.

The Kerry Fire Service experienced an over 12% decrease in mobilisations this year, compared to the same period last year.

The fire service was mobilised 950 times up to the end of August this year, which is down from 1088 during the first eight months of last year.

Between January and the end of August, there were 35 gorse fires; this is a decrease of 78% on the same period last year when there were 161 gorse fires.

Instances of chimney fires increased so far this year; it stands at 44 as of the end of August, which is a rise of 7.3% when compared to the 44 chimney fires over the same time frame last year.

The Kerry Fire Service also attended 142 road traffic collisions during the first eight months of the year; that’s a slight increase compared to last year when the fire service attended 140 road traffic collisions during the same period.

In total between January and August, the fire service attended 207 fires in Kerry, down from 334 on the same period in 2023