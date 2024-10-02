Advertisement
News

Almost 40% drop in number of fires attended by Kerry Fire Service in first eight months of year

Oct 2, 2024 08:40 By radiokerrynews
Almost 40% drop in number of fires attended by Kerry Fire Service in first eight months of year
Share this article

There has been an almost 40% drop in the number of fires attended by the Kerry Fire Service during first eight months of the year.

That’s according to figures compiled the by Kerry Fire Service.

These figures outline the numbers and types of call-outs the service attends.

Advertisement

The Kerry Fire Service experienced an over 12% decrease in mobilisations this year, compared to the same period last year.

The fire service was mobilised 950 times up to the end of August this year, which is down from 1088 during the first eight months of last year.

Between January and the end of August, there were 35 gorse fires; this is a decrease of 78% on the same period last year when there were 161 gorse fires.

Advertisement

Instances of chimney fires increased so far this year; it stands at 44 as of the end of August, which is a rise of 7.3% when compared to the 44 chimney fires over the same time frame last year.

The Kerry Fire Service also attended 142 road traffic collisions during the first eight months of the year; that’s a slight increase compared to last year when the fire service attended 140 road traffic collisions during the same period.

In total between January and August, the fire service attended 207 fires in Kerry, down from 334 on the same period in 2023

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Council to assess introduction of bike rental scheme as part of Tralee and Killarney mobility plans
Advertisement
Tralee Northern Relief Road highlighted in Department of Transport's budget statement
Knocknagoshel businesswoman to contest general election
Advertisement

Recommended

Colaiste na Riochta – Post Primary School, Listowel Open Night October 10th
Donaghy To Stay On With Armagh
More Premier League Teams In Champions League Action Tonight
Bad Night For Celtic In Champions League
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus