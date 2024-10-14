Advertisement
News

Fine Gael councillor says speed limit on residential Tralee road is far too high

Oct 14, 2024 08:09 By radiokerrynews
Fine Gael councillor says speed limit on residential Tralee road is far too high
Share this article

A Fine Gael councillor says the speed limit on a residential road in Tralee is far too high.

Angie Baily raised a number of motions at the recent meeting of Tralee municipal district in relation to traffic matters at the Alderwood Road.

She urged the council to erect a slow sign on the road, adding she believes the current speed of 60km/h along the route is too fast.

Advertisement

In response, Kerry County Council advised it will install speed limit repeater signs on that road.

The council added it will speak to the relevant departments to include the Alderwood road in the next speed limit review process.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Two Kerry national parks included in consultation campaign
Advertisement
Cost of buying home with V31 eircode drops slightly in 12 months to July
Youth empathy charity to expand to Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Nadal regarded as 'phenomenal' following retirement annoucement
Ex-Munster Rugby president speaks on loss to Leinster
KSBGL Sunday Review
Warriors make it 3 wins from 3 for the season
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus