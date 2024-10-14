Fine Gael councillor says speed limit on residential Tralee road is far too high

A Fine Gael councillor says the speed limit on a residential road in Tralee is far too high.

Angie Baily raised a number of motions at the recent meeting of Tralee municipal district in relation to traffic matters at the Alderwood Road.

She urged the council to erect a slow sign on the road, adding she believes the current speed of 60km/h along the route is too fast.

In response, Kerry County Council advised it will install speed limit repeater signs on that road.

The council added it will speak to the relevant departments to include the Alderwood road in the next speed limit review process.