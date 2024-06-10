Advertisement
News

Final two seats filled in the Killarney LEA

Jun 10, 2024 02:46 By radiokerrynews
Final two seats filled in the Killarney LEA
The final two seats have been filled 17 hours after the count started in the Killarney LEA.

Out-going councillors Niall Botty O’Callaghan and Marie Moloney have secured the last two seats, without reaching the quota of 1,785.

This means that all seven out-going candidates in the Killarney LEA have retained their seats in the area.

The seats were filled in this order:

Independent Cllr Maura Healy-Rae

Independent Cllr Martin Grady

Kerry Independent Alliance Cllr John O’Donoghue

Independent Cllr Brendan Cronin

Fianna Fáil Cllr Niall Kelleher

Independent Niall Botty O’Callaghan

Labour Marie Moloney

17 candidates had put themselves forward contesting the Killarney LEA, but the voters decided to re-elect the sitting councillors who’ve served in the area for the past five years.

The 7 newly re-elected councillors will now serve another five years on Kerry County Council in the Killarney LEA.

Count 11 saw the distribution of Diarmuid Griffin’s 432 votes.

Dermot Healy and Damien Switzer have now been eliminated.

Count 11 results:

Healy, Dermot (Fine Gael) - (+59) 881

Moloney, Marie (Labour) - (+157) 1,575

O’Callaghan, Niall Botty (Non-Party) - (+55) 1,599

Switzer, Damien (Sinn Féin) - (+46) 667

Cllr Marie Moloney (Labour) Killarney area Kerry County Council
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Niall Kelleher has retained his seat on Kerry County Council
