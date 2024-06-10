Final two seats filled in the Killarney LEA

The final two seats have been filled 17 hours after the count started in the Killarney LEA.
Out-going councillors Niall Botty O’Callaghan and Marie Moloney have secured the last two seats, without reaching the quota of 1,785.
This means that all seven out-going candidates in the Killarney LEA have retained their seats in the area.
The seats were filled in this order:
Independent Cllr Maura Healy-Rae
Independent Cllr Martin Grady
Kerry Independent Alliance Cllr John O’Donoghue
Independent Cllr Brendan Cronin
Fianna Fáil Cllr Niall Kelleher
Independent Niall Botty O’Callaghan
Labour Marie Moloney
17 candidates had put themselves forward contesting the Killarney LEA, but the voters decided to re-elect the sitting councillors who’ve served in the area for the past five years.
The 7 newly re-elected councillors will now serve another five years on Kerry County Council in the Killarney LEA.
Count 11 saw the distribution of Diarmuid Griffin’s 432 votes.
Dermot Healy and Damien Switzer have now been eliminated.
Count 11 results:
Healy, Dermot (Fine Gael) - (+59) 881
Moloney, Marie (Labour) - (+157) 1,575
O’Callaghan, Niall Botty (Non-Party) - (+55) 1,599
Switzer, Damien (Sinn Féin) - (+46) 667